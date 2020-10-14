Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

