Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on C. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,909,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $521,979,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.