Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

C stock opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

