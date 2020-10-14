Citigroup Begins Coverage on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNM. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.
Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
See Also: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.