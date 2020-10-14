Citigroup Begins Coverage on PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PNM. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PNM Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $357.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.