Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.2% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 103.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 48,175,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,137,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,129,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,028 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,460,182 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,318 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,476,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.29. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

