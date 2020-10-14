Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 1-Year High at $345.87

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $345.87 and last traded at $345.87, with a volume of 2261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.53.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

Get Cintas alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 29.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cintas by 30.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 289.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.