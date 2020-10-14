Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CGX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cineplex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.71.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at C$4.63 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$34.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.55. The company has a market cap of $293.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phyllis Yaffe bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

