Chicago Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Leblanc purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.04 per share, with a total value of $99,923.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $11,852,810 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8,575.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.51.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

