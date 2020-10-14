Chicago Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $1,855,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,027,134 shares in the company, valued at $134,317,898.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,098.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,043 shares of company stock worth $11,852,810. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,575.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

