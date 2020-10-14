Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 2.5% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after acquiring an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 134.2% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $276.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

