Chicago Capital LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,522.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,426.62. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

