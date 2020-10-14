Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after buying an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after buying an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after buying an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after buying an additional 224,747 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.43.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

