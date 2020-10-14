Chicago Capital LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,196,000 after purchasing an additional 125,310 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.26.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.