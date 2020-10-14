Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

