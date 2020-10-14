Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 579,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

XOM opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

