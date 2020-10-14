Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.