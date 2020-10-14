Chicago Capital LLC Has $64.92 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $204.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $396.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.05. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

