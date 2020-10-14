Chicago Capital LLC Has $415,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $98.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.48.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

