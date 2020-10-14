Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

XOM stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

