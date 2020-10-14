Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.74.

In other news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $212.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -165.68 and a beta of 0.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

