Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

