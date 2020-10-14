Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Update

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, an increase of 1,215.4% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celyad Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Celyad Oncology worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

