Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Update

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, an increase of 1,215.4% from the September 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Celyad Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.
About Celyad Oncology
Celyad Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug product candidates include CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 autologous cell therapies, which are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
