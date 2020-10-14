CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,763,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,340,000 after acquiring an additional 297,267 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,106,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after acquiring an additional 411,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CDW by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,240 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,822,000 after acquiring an additional 734,334 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 94.36% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

