Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAT. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.16.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $162.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $163.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

