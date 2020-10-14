Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 546.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $162.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

