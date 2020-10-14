Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.48 ($19.39).

EPA CA opened at €13.82 ($16.26) on Monday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.78.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

