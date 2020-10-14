Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

