Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,758,000 after buying an additional 2,431,302 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 123.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 974,209 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $83,217,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,634.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 6th. William Blair raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

NYSE:CB opened at $118.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

