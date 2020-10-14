Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 7,743 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

