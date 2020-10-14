Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,614 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

PG opened at $144.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

