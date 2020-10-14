Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 21,131 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,131 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intel by 213.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

