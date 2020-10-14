Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 18,260 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

