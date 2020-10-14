Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 97,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $3,467,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 203.6% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 164,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 110,110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $418,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

