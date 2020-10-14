Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.21.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

