Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 411,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 83,120 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,829,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after buying an additional 104,213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

