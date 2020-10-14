Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.