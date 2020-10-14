Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after purchasing an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $290.36 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

