Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.7% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $294.52 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a 200-day moving average of $247.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

