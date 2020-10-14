Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,563,837. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.