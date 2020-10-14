Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $27.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.51.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.