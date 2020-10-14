Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $26.95 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 113.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after acquiring an additional 248,526 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 30,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 131.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

