Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $22.24 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $22,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.00, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

