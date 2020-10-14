Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $308.78 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01. The stock has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

