Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $272.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $275.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,823 shares of company stock worth $19,269,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.