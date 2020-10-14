Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Shares of MRK opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock worth $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

