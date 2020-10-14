Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,552 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in McDonald's during the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 16.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald's presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

