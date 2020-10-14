Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 101,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 110,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,653 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock valued at $39,886,448. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

NYSE:UNH opened at $331.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.46. The company has a market cap of $314.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.