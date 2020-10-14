Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 313 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 13,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,108,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (up from $1,975.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,567.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,522.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,426.62. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

