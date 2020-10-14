Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 25,161 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

