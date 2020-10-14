Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,947 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 105.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 57.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $745,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,266.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,732,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.